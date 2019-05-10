Intercept prices equity offerings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) has priced its public offering of 2.4M common shares at $83.50 per share. Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 360K shares. Concurrently, it will sell 119,760 shares held by investor Samsara BioCapital. Yesterday's close was $83.90.

The company has also priced its public offering of 2% convertible senior notes due 2026. The initial conversion rate will be 9.2123 common shares per $1,000 principle amount of the notes (~$108.55). Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $30M of the issue.

Total gross proceeds should be ~$410.4M (~$470.5M if the underwriters fully exercise their options). Closing date is May 14.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.