Arbor Realty Q1 adjusted FFO rises 66%

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Q1 adjusted FFO of $35.5M, or 33 cents per share, increased from $21.4M, or 25 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share amount compares with consensus estimate of 31 cents.

Q1 net interest income of $29.4M, exceeding the $29.1M consensus estimate, increased from $18.2M a year ago.

Arbor Realty rises 0.9% in premarket trading.

Agency business's loan originations were $845.9M vs. $1.62B in the year-ago quarter; servicing portfolio of $18.9B increased 2% Q/Q and 13% Y/Y.

Structured business portfolio growth of 4% on $416.3M of loan originations.

At March 31, 2019, the company’s total loan loss reserves were $71.1M on five loans with an aggregate carrying value before loan loss reserves of $131.3M. The company also had two non-performing loans with a carrying value of $2.5M, net of related loan loss reserves of $1.7M.

