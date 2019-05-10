Same-store restaurant sales dip in April

Same-store restaurant sales fell 0.4% in April as the later Easter holiday this year impacted the comparison to a year ago, according to tracking conducted by TDn2K.

Higher average spending per guest wasn't quite enough to offset a sharp 3.5% drop in same-store traffic.

Same-store traffic is down 3.05% on a rolling three-month basis.

TDn2K breakdown: "The industry was lapping over one of the strongest months in same-store sales growth last year. When taking in a longer-term view of sales, the two-year growth rate of 0.9 percent during April still reflects a growing industry. Furthermore, all months since October of 2018, with the exception of February which was plagued by extremely bad weather, have reported positive same-store sales growth when compared with the same month two years ago. The average for two-year sales growth during the previous twelve months was -1.6 percent."

