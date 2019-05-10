GPRO, JD among premarket gainers

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) +27% on Q1 earnings.
Cool Holdings (NASDAQ:AWSM) +22% on agreement to purchase all of the outstanding capital stock of Simply Mac.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) +17% on Q1 earnings.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) +16% on Q1 earnings.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) +16% on Q1 earnings.
Planet Green Holdings (NYSEMKT:PLAG) +15% on agreement to acquire Xianning Bozhuang Tea Products.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) +15% on Q1 earnings.
BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) +8% on Q1 earnings.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) +8% on Q1 earnings.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) +7% on Q1 earnings.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) +7% on Q1 earnings.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) +6% on Q1 earnings.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) +6% on Q1 earnings.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) +5% to launch Bivigam in U.S. for antibody production disorder.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox