GPRO, JD among premarket gainers

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) +27% on Q1 earnings.

Cool Holdings (NASDAQ:AWSM) +22% on agreement to purchase all of the outstanding capital stock of Simply Mac.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) +17% on Q1 earnings.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) +16% on Q1 earnings.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) +16% on Q1 earnings.

Planet Green Holdings (NYSEMKT:PLAG) +15% on agreement to acquire Xianning Bozhuang Tea Products.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) +15% on Q1 earnings.

BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) +8% on Q1 earnings.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) +8% on Q1 earnings.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) +7% on Q1 earnings.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) +7% on Q1 earnings.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) +6% on Q1 earnings.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) +6% on Q1 earnings.