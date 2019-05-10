Hospitality Properties Q1 hurt by weather, government shutdown

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Q1 normalized FFO of $144.6M, or 88 cents per share, falls from $154.9M, or 94 cents per share, in the year-ago period as the quarter was marred by significant weather events, the U.S. government shutdown, and competition from new hotels.

Occupancy decreases at 28 hotels under renovation also hurt results.

Q1 normalized FFO per share matched the consensus estimate.

Q1 comparable hotel RevPAR declined 3.2% Y/Y due to the factors mentioned above; comparable RevPAR at hotels unaffected by those events increased 1.6%.

Q1 total revenue of $524.9M fell 0.7% from $528.6M a year ago; trails consensus estimate of $529.7M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Hospitality Properties misses on revenue (May 10)