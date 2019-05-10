Gogo +3.9% as William Blair upgrades on Delta tests

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is up 3.9% premarket after an upgrade to Outperform by William Blair coming out of the company's earnings report yesterday and news that Delta Air Lines would start testing free Wi-Fi on Gogo-equipped planes.

Delta is Gogo's biggest customer (30% of revenue), and the move is "a large vote of confidence not only for Gogo’s technology, but also for its newfound financial stability," Louie DiPalma writes. Other airlines could follow suit and boost average revenue per account, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

