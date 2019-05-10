Planet Green +9% after landing Chinese tea company

Planet Green Holdings (NYSEMKT:PLAG) announces a share exchange agreement with wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Xunyang Internet Technology Co.

Under the terms of the agreement, the subsidiary will acquire all outstanding equity interests of Xianning Bozhuang Tea Products, a company that produces tea products and sells such products in China.

Planet Green will issue an aggregate of 1.08M shares of stock to the sellers in exchange for the transfer of all of the equity interest of Xianning to the subsidiary.

PLAG +9.23% premarket to $4.85.

Source: Press Release