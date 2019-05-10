Yelp -10.1% as B. Riley downgrades

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is down 10.1% premarket after yesterday's postmarket earnings miss, which also featured light guidance for Q2 revenues.

B. Riley downgraded shares to Neutral, noting that "effective pricing is declining as traffic has increased and we are unsure of the bottom." The firm cut its price target to $42 from $50, implying 5.7% upside from yesterday's close.

Otherwise neutral Citi noted revenue growth, but "the slowest growth for the company on record," and suggested the outlook was "potentially at risk" as it assumed meaningful improvement in customer adds and stabilizing ARPU. (h/t Bloomberg)

