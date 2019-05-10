Mesa Air gains altitude after earnings

Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA) tracks higher despite missing estimates on both lines its FQ2 report.

The company says the sequential drop in EPS was primarily driven by the timing of heavy maintenance events.

Block hours were up 14.5% Y/Y during the quarter to 112.3K. Block hours are seen rising to 115.2K in FQ3.

Shares of Mesa are up 1.40% premarket to $9.47 vs. the 52-week trading range of $6.36 to $16.41.

Previously: Mesa Air misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (May 10)