Zomedica announces private placement of preferred shares

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ZOM) has entered into subscription agreements to sell $12M of its Series 1 Preferred Shares under a private placement at a price of $1M per Series 1 Preferred Share.

$5M of the purchase price was paid on May 9 and 5 Series 1 Shares have been issued to the subscriber.

The remaining $7M is expected to be paid on or prior to June 7, at which time a further 7 Series 1 Preferred Shares will be issuable.

The Company may conduct one or more additional closings of the offering at any time on or prior to June 7, for total aggregate proceeds of up to $20M.

Net proceeds will be used for development of its diagnostic platforms and therapeutic candidates and other general corporate and working capital purposes.