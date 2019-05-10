Hemophilia B patients responding well to uniQure gene therapy

Updated results from an open-label Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating uniQure's (QURE) gene therapy candidate AMT-061 in patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B showed improvement since the last data readout in February. The data are being presented today at the Hemostasis & Thrombosis Research Society 2019 Scientific Symposium in New Orleans, LA.

After a single administration of AMT-061, two of three patients now have factor IX (FIX) activity in the normal range. Average FIX activity at month 6 post-treatment for the three subjects increased to 47% of normal (51%, 33% and 57% of normal, respectively). Patients #2 and #3 had previously failed to qualify for enrollment in another gene therapy study due to pre-existing neutralizing antibodies to a different AAV vector.

Through month 6, none of the three experienced serious adverse events, thrombotic (clotting) events or developed FIX antibodies.

A Phase 3 study, HOPE-B, is currently recruiting patients with an estimated primary completion date of March 2020.