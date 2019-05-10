Stocks open lower as trade drama continues

The three major U.S. stock averages open lower after a Trump blasts off a Twitter storm of tariff comments even as U.S. and China negotiators attempt to hash out an agreement.

The Dow, falls ~120 points, or 0.5% ; Nasdaq slips 0.4% , and the S&P 500 is off 0.4% .

Only one of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors lights up green -- real estate ( +0.3% ); information technology ( -0.7% ) and and energy ( -0.4% ) lead the decline.

10-year Treasury yield rises 1 basis point to 2.455%.

Meanwhile, in Europe Stoxx 600 advances 0.6%.

Crude oil falls 0.2% to $61.60 per barrel.