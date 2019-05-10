Stocks open lower as trade drama continues

The three major U.S. stock averages open lower after a Trump blasts off a Twitter storm of tariff comments even as U.S. and China negotiators attempt to hash out an agreement.
The Dow, falls ~120 points, or 0.5%; Nasdaq slips 0.4%, and the S&P 500 is off 0.4%.
Only one of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors lights up green -- real estate (+0.3%); information technology (-0.7%) and and energy (-0.4%) lead the decline.
10-year Treasury yield rises 1 basis point to 2.455%.
Meanwhile, in Europe Stoxx 600 advances 0.6%.
Crude oil falls 0.2% to $61.60 per barrel.
Now read: Core CPI gain of 0.1% trails estimates »
