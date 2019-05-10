Pattern Energy swings into losses, but says on track to meet 2019 guidance

Pattern Energy (PEGI -0.7% ) reported Q1 net loss of $30M vs. profit of $136M last year, and the downside was caused by losses at existing projects, divestitures in 2018, derivative losses and net loss in the development investment segment; revenues reached $135M, up 21% Y/Y.

Sold 2,115,855 MWh of electricity on a proportional basis, which was down 1% primarily due to lower volume as a result of divestitures in 2018 and unfavorable wind conditions, partially offset by volume increases due to acquisitions in 2018 and less curtailment and congestion.

Cash available for distribution of $53M is up 23%.

Overall the company witnessed lower profitability, with adjusted EBITDA declined 6% to $98M, gross profit down 60% to $6M and operating loss of $9M.

The company reaffirms cash available for distribution for 2019 of ~$160M-$190M, and for 2020, expects annual cash available for distribution in a range of $185M to $225M

