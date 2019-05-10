Buckeye Partners Q1 affected by asset, JV stake sales

In addition to agreeing to be acquired in a transaction valued at $6.5B equity-wise, Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) also reported Q1 earnings that fell short of the consensus estimate.

Q1 net income of $80.8M, or 52 cents per share, fell from $112.4M, or 74 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter; trails the 61 cent consensus estimate.

Results were affected by the sale of the partnership’s 50% equity interest in VTTI, which was completed in January 2019, and the sale of the package of domestic pipeline and terminal assets, which closed in December 2018.

Q1 revenue of $1.03B, off $100M from the consensus estimate, fell from $1.18B a year ago.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

