Boston Beer aims young with Dogfish deal

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is up 2.87% as investors take in the company's acquisition of Dogfish Head.

In its first read on the deal, Guggenheim points out the company's smart strategy of trying to bring in millennial and Generation Z drinkers with Samuel Adams customers showing grey hair. Even bearish-leaning Goldman Sachs concedes that the deal has "strategic merit" but is still cautious on SAM's valuation.

Boston Beer pulled off today's deal with shares already up 42% YTD.

