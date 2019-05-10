The Uber bid is slipping

Uber (NYSE:UBER) is indicated to open slightly above its pricing at $45/share, the lower end of its price range.

The company settled on a lower price to avoid Lyft's bumpy start. Uber raised $8.1B at an $82.4B valuation.

Updated at 11:20 ET: Shares are now looking like they'll open right around the IPO price of $45.

Updated at 11:30 ET: The bid is apparently slipping - shares are now indicated at $43.50-$44. Competitor Lyft (LYFT -7.4% ) has sunk to a session low.

