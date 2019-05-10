Tesla called 'levered' play on China demand

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas crunches the numbers on Tesla (TSLA -1.3% ) to estimate that there will be 860K of the company's vehicles (S/X/3) on the road globally by the end of 2019. The forecast assumes 879K cumulative units delivered and a 2% scrappage rate.

Jonas goes on to point out that while the extra cars on the road are a form of free advertising, the impact on the residual values of Tesla vehicles and the financial impact to Tesla and/or its customer base is unclear at this stage.

What is clear to Jonas is that China production and the Model Y are the underpinnings of the Tesla demand story, with a peak of 25% of Tesla's volume expected out of China by 2024.

"We see Tesla as shaping up to be an increasingly levered play on Chinese demand in 2020… a story that may carry heightened execution risk given the state of trade relations between the US and China. Over time, we believe investors will not pay a significant multiple on earnings derived by US auto firms from China," he writes.

Morgan Stanley has an Equal-weight rating on Tesla and price target of $230.