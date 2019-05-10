NuStar Energy +3% on St. Eustatius terminal divestiture and mixed Q1 results

NuStar Energy (NS +2.7% ) entered into a stock agreement to sell its St. Eustatius terminal to Prostar Capital, for $250M

The deal is expected to close in Q2 and NS plans to use the proceeds to expand its presence in the Permian Basin, as well as invest in other projects in North America.

NuStar closed Q1 with loss of ~$278M compared to income of $126M last year, attributable to $328M non-cash impairment charges related to operations at the St. Eustatius terminal; however on adjusted basis, net income was $51M up from $47M.

Sales stood at ~$486.5M, up 2.2% Y/Y

Reported adjusted EBITDA of $171M, comparable to 2018 level, and maintains 2019 guidance at $665M - $715M.

Distributable cash flow was $95M, up $3M from Q1 2018, with distribution coverage ratio of 1.47x

