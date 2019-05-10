Portman Ridge Q1 includes $3.4M externalization costs

Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN -0.3% ) Q1 net investment loss of $2.2M, or 6 cents per share, compares with net investment income of $2.5M, or 7 cents per share, a year ago.

Expenses associated with externalization totaled ~$3.4M, or 9 cents per share.

With or without the externalization expenses, Q1 net investment figure misses the 7-cent average estimate of two analysts.

Related to the externalization move, stockholders received a cash payment of 66.972 cents per share on April 1, 2019.

NAV per share was $3.85 at March 31, 2019 vs. $4.23 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q1 total investment income of $5.8M trails $6.7M average estimate of two analysts and fell from $6.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Changes in portfolio mix as well as an increase in non-accrual investments in Q1 2019 were the primary contributors to this decline.

