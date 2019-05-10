Investors bullish on G1 Therapeutics after Q1 report, shares up 22%

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX +22.1% ) is up on modestly higher volume in early trade following its Q1 report released after the close yesterday. Investors appear to like its progress with trilaciclib and pipeline progress.

As it announced a few weeks ago, it plans to file a marketing application in the U.S. in 2020 for trilaciclib for myelopreservation in small cell lung cancer. It expects to file an application in Europe after the U.S. submission.

Key future milestones for this year include a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and reporting additional Phase 2 data on trilaciclib.

Additional potential catalysts are Phase 1 data on G1T48 in ER+ breast cancer in Q3, Phase 1b data on lerociclib/Tagrisso in non-small cell lung cancer in Q3 and additional Phase 1b data on lerociclib/Faslodex in ER+/HER2- breast cancer in Q4.

Previously: G1 Therapeutics beats by $0.08 (May 9)