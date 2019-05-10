Cost cuts help Viacom to profit beat in Q2

Viacom (VIA +0.4% , VIAB +1.3% ) missed consensus on fiscal Q2 revenues as ad sales dropped, but topped profit expectations alongside cost cutting measures.

Revenue fell 6% as reported to $2.96B, and were down 4% in constant currency.

But total expenses declined to $2.39B from $2.69B a year ago. Adjusted operating income fell just 1%, to $637M. And attributable adjusted net earnings rose 3% (4% in constant currency), to $383M.

Revenue by segment: Filmed Entertainment, $730M (down 1%); Media Networks, $2.27B (down 7%).

Paramount Pictures hit its ninth straight quarter of Y/Y improvement in operating income as it monetizes its library properties. Meanwhile, the company touted Advanced Marketing Solutions growth in its Media Networks wing and growing distribution and viewership share despite a revenue decline there.

Net cash from operations rose by $420M, to $719M, for the six months ended March 31. Free cash flow increased $407M over that period, to $642M. Gross debt outstanding was $8.96B.

