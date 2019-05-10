PRA Group -2.8% post Q1 results

PRA Group (PRAA -2.8% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 9.7% Y/Y to $245.9M.

Global cash collections of $461.2M, an increase of 8% Y/Y and on a currency adj. basis increased 11% Y/Y.

Cash Collection Source: Americas-Core $290.7M (+18.2% Y/Y); Americas-Insolvency $44.6M (-19.3% Y/Y); Europe-Core $116.9M (-0.9% Y/Y) & Europe-Insolvency of $9M (+28.6% Y/Y).

Portfolio Purchase Source: Americas-Core $169.2M (+28.9% Y/Y); Americas-Insolvency $48.2M (+259% Y/Y); Europe-Core $94.2M (+423% Y/Y) & Europe-Insolvency of $7.M (+29.6% Y/Y).

Cash collections on fully amortized pools were $12.1M and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were $3.7M.

The company invested $318.8M in finance receivables in Q1 & had in place forward flow commitments of $351.5M.

Record estimated remaining collections of $6.26B and income recognized on finance receivables of $238.8M (+9.2% Y/Y).

Previously: PRA Group misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (May. 09 2019)