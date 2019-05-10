RMR Group -9.6% as Q2 reflects repositioning efforts

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) drops 9.6% after fiscal Q2 EPS of 50 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 57 cents and compares with adjusted EPS of 54 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"Our operating results this quarter reflect the repositioning efforts we’ve helped facilitate at certain of our client companies over the last six months to strengthen their balance sheets and improve their operating results and future prospects," said President and CEO Adam Portnoy.

Q2 total revenue of $130.1M, up from $59.3M a year ago, missed the average analyst estimate by $11.1M.

Management and advisory services revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 of $43.4M fell from $47.6M a year ago.