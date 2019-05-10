NN +6% post Q1 earnings beats; reaffirms FY19 guidance

NN (NNBR +6.3% ) reports Q1 net sales growth of 26.1% to $213.25M, driven by $55.2M from acquisitions.

Q1 Operating margin declined by 190 bps to 0.3%, and Adj. operating margin improved by 30 bps to 10.8%.

Adj. EBITDA was $34.5M (+20.8% Y/Y); and margin improved by 70 bps to 16.9%.

Life Sciences nets sales were $86M (+175.6% Y/Y); and adj. income from operations $17.2M compared to $6.9M a year ago.

Mobile Solutions net sales were $78.1M (-13% Y/Y); and adj. operating income of $6.4M compared to $11M a year ago. Impacted by continued headwinds in the global automotive market.

Power Solutions net sales were $49.7M (+2% Y/Y); and adj. Operating income $8.4M compared to $9.2M a year ago.

Q1 Free cash flow of negative $16.8M.

2Q19 Guidance: Sales $215M to $222M; and Adj. EBITDA $35M to $40M.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: Sales $870M to $890M; Adj. operating margin 12.4% to 13%; Adj. EBITDA $166M to $174M; Adj. EPS $1.10 to $1.30; and FCF $40M to $50M.

