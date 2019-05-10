Oppenheimer confident on GoPro

Oppenheimer weighs in on GoPro's (GPRO -0.4% ) beat and raise earnings report.

The firm says strong product traction, effective channel management and improved marketing led to the strong results.

"GoPro has achieved an impressive turnaround since last year and its management demonstrated solid execution and ability to adapt to new market trends and consumer demands," writes analyst Andrew Uerkwitz.

Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating and 12-month to 18-month price target of $9.

