Calumet Specialty Products jumps on better than expected Q1 earnings

Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT +11.9% ) reported Q1 net income of $16.4M, a turnaround from loss of $4.8M; revenues increased 13% to $851M

Liquidity position improved by $9M to $460M, driven by $27.4M of cash flow from operations.

Gross margin expanded ~90bps to 16%, while operating margin declined ~150bps to 4%.

Specialty products segment gross profit per barrel grew more than 11% Y/Y driven by contributions from business unit profitability plans and higher sales volume across lubricating oils and solvents products.

Fuel products segment gross profit of $43.1M decreased marginally, primarily due to the absence of RINs hardship exemptions and unfavorable crude differentials for heavy Canadian crude.

Total sales volume expanded ~24% to 109,022 bpd, with feedstock runs

Total facility production increased 20% to 101,762 bpd, with specialty products up 6% to 24,717 and fuel products up 25% to 77,045

Ended the quarter with total liquidity of $459.6M, including $152.9M of cash and availability under the revolving credit facility of $306.7M; the company had borrowing base of $342.4M.

Q1 total capital spending was $11.2M, and for 2019 expects capex within the range of $80M - $90M

