Lee Enterprises sees slowing revenue decline

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is up 0.4% after today's Q2 earnings report, where a noncash expense tied to warrant fair value led to a net loss.

Revenues declined again, but the 4% drop was the best trend performance in four years, the company noted. While ads saw a double-digit decline, subscription revenue fell only slightly and digital services were up on 28% growth at TownNews.

EBITDA dipped slightly to $23.6M. And the company posted a net loss of $2.68M after a warrants fair value adjustment of $2.75M (adjusted net income of $75,000).

Revenue breakout: Advertising and marketing services, $62.9M (down 12%); Subscription, $45.1M (down 1.9%); Other, $14.7M (up 42.9%).

Interest expense declined 8.5% due to lower debt balances. As of March 31, debt principal stood at $476.5M (net of cash, 3.65 times EBITDA for the past 12 months). Liquidity was $38.1M including $16.7M in cash and revolver availability.

