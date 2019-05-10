HyreCar -2.8% post Q1 results

HyreCar (HYRE -2.8% ) reports Q1 revenue expand 105.3% Y/Y to $3.51M and +13% sequentially, driven primarily by higher rental days.

Rental days increases to 138K days in Q1, and are now at an annualized rate of over 550K rental days.

Gross profit margin increased 3,090 bps to 55.6%, margin expansion was driven by operating efficiencies from leveraging insurance economies of scale.

However, operating expenses increase from $2M to $3.7M due to increased staffing expenses to support higher revenue and includes $0.3M in non-cash stock-based compensation costs.

Cash balance stands at ~$6.3M.

“Operationally, we are lowering costs and automating processes throughout the company, which has led to an increasingly lean and efficient organization.” said Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar.

