Pro-Dex down 28% after FQ3 beat

Investors are behaving as if they were expecting more from Pro-Dex (PDEX -28.4% ) in its fiscal third quarter. Shares are down on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 86.5K shares.

Sales were up 25% to $6.9M, ahead of consensus of $6.1M.

EPS was $0.17, up 55% and above consensus of $0.13.

On the working capital front, cash and equivalents and investments totaled ~$12.5M at the end of March. Cash flow ops for the first three quarters was $3.1M, up 72% from a year ago.

Previously: Pro-Dex beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 9)