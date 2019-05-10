Nomura trims estimates on Wynn after tough quarter

Nomura updates on Wynn Resorts (WYNN -6.4% ) after the casino operator's disappointing earnings report.

ANalyst Harry Curtis estimates Wynn lost ~50 bps of sequential gross gaming revenue share in the quarter. "The de-emphasis of second tier junkets at Wynn Macau (Peninsula), which really began in 4Q, was likely responsible for much of WYNN’s share loss in the quarter," he notes.

Wynn's EBITDA out of Las Vegas was impacted by a 2.1% decline in RevPAR and 25% decline in table drop, according to Curtis.

Nomura keeps a Buy rating on Wynn, but lowers 2019-2020 EBITDA estimates and takes its price target to $142 from $146.

