Ambac -8.4% as Q1 reflects increased public finance reserves

Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC) sinks 8.4% after turning in a worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted loss per share of 20 cents.

Compares with the average analyst estimate for a loss of 16 cents and with Q4's adjusted earnings of $10.8M, or 24 cents per share.

Company cites increasing public finance loss reserves, primarily related to Puerto Rico, partly offset by higher investment income and the net positive effect of the CONFINA plan of adjustment.

“The first quarter of 2019, was a record quarter of active de-risking of Adversely Classified and Watch List Credits, which was the main driver of the $2.5B reduction in our insured net par outstanding," said President and CEO Claude LeBlanc.

Financial guarantee insurance portfolio net par amount outstanding fell 5.2% during the quarter to $44.5B at March 31, 2019 from $46.9B at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q1 net premiums earned of $27.8B fell from $28.7B in Q4 2018; net investment income of $54.8M increased 46% Q/Q from $37.5M.

Q1 adjusted book value per share of $27.52 at March 31, 2019 fell from $27.58 at Dec. 31, 2018.

