Manitowoc slips 10% despite Q1 earnings beats; raises FY19 guidance

Manitowoc (MTW -10.4% ) reports Q1 revenues of $418M an increase of 8.3% Y/Y, reflecting higher crane shipments in the Americas and EURAF regions, coupled with favorable price realization.

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 147 bps to 19.2%; and operating margin expanded by 344 bps to 3.9%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA increased by 73.1% Y/Y to $29.6M; and margin improved by 265 bps to 7.1%. Driven by organic growth in the North American market, favorable mix, global price initiatives and cost reductions realized through restructuring initiatives.

Net cash used for operating activities in the quarter was $267.3M, compared to $168.4M a year ago.

Backlog was $693.6M (-8.3% Y/Y), as of March 31, 2019.

Company authorized a share repurchase program of up to $30M of the Company’s common stock with no stated expiration.

FY19 Guidance, raised: Revenue $1.9B to $1.975B (prior $1.85B to $1.95B); Adj. EBITDA $130M to $140M (prior $125 to $145M); and Capex of ~$35M.

