Radiant Logistics slides 7.2% post Q3 results

Radiant Logistics (RLGT -7.2% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 1% Y/Y to $206.05M, and net revenue of $52.7M (+8% Y/Y).

U.S. revenues $179.1M (+1.1% Y/Y); and net revenue of $45.4M (+6.8% Y/Y), where Transportation net revenues were $44.2M (+6.3% Y/Y) and Value added services net revenues were $1.1M (+22.2% Y/Y).

Canada revenues $27.1M (+0.4% Y/Y); and net revenue of $7.4M (+21.3% Y/Y), where Transportation net revenues were $5.1M (+4.8% Y/Y) and Value added services net revenues were $1.1M (+57.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Net revenue margin increased by 180 bps to 25.6%; and operating margin increased 159 bps to 2.3%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased by 420 bps to 16% (expressed as a function of net revenue).

The business also continues to deliver strong cashflows generating $17.1M in cash from operations from the 3 months ended March 31, 2019.

