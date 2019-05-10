Westport Fuel soars after tailwinds pick up

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is showing off a 23.5% gain after the company's Q1 earnings report showed a lot of promise to investors.

Westport management said macroeconomic factors and a stricter emissions regulation environment are both working in its favor.

During the conference call (transcript), CEO David Johnson seemed to also take a subtle shot at competitors. "The transportation sector is on the cusp of a dynamic change. It's important not to confuse tradeshow announcements around prototypes and demonstrations with production solutions like ours that can be purchased and put to use right now," he stated.

