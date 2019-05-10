More on Jagged Peak Energy Q1 earnings

Jagged Peak Energy (JAG -6.8% ) reports Q1 oil production averaged 28.1 MBbls per day, +29% Y/Y and in-line with midpoint of guidance range of 27.5 – 28.9 MBbls per day

Revenue remained relatively unchanged at $129.6M, as production volumes increased by 33%, offset by 24% decrease in combined unhedged realized pricing at $39.28/boe.

Total equivalent production averaged 36.7 MBoe per day, though at the lower end of previously announced guidance of 36.5 – 37.9 MBoe per day.

Production mix comprised of 77% oil, 12% NGLs, and 11%

The company reduced drilling, completion and equipment costs to $1,300 per lateral foot compared to 2018 average of $1,450 and expects FY19 goal of $1,250 per lateral foot.

Lease operating expense per Boe for the quarter trended toward the upper end of the guidance range primarily driven by fishing costs on three workover projects.

Capital expenditures was $136.7M.Borrowing base and elected commitments were reaffirmed at $900M and $540M, respectively.

Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDAX was 1.2x and targets to keep leverage ratio under 2.0x.

For Q2, forecasts average daily equivalent production of ~36.6 – 38 MBoe/d and 38.3 – 41.3 MBoe/d for FY19.

