Xencor up 5% on Q1 beat

Thinly traded Xencor (XNCR +5.2% ) is up on 20% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 269K shares, following its Q1 report released after the close yesterday.

Revenue: $111.9M from collaboration and license agreement with Genentech.

Net income: $81.4M; EPS: $1.38.

Key future milestones:

Resume enrollment in Phase 1 study of XmAb14045.

Data readouts from Phase 1 studies of XmAb13676 and XmAb18087 in H2.

Launch Phase 1 study of XmAb22841, combined with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in solid tumors later this quarter.

Announce preliminary data from Phase 1 study of XmAb20717 in solid tumors in H2.

Submit IND for XmAb24306 in H2.

