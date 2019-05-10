Construction Partners up 8% on Q2 results beats

Construction Partners (ROAD +8% ) reports Q2 revenue increase of 38.2% Y/Y to $164.3M, due to favorable working conditions.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 50 bps to 12.1%; and operating margin fell by 1,004 bps to 3.5%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA increased by 74.2% Y/Y to $13.97M, and margin improved by 176 bps to 8.5%.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $5.3M, compared to $28.12M a year ago.

During the quarter company grew construction project backlog to $584.8M, at March 31, 2019.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue $790M to $810M; Net income of $40.75M to $44M; and Adj. EBITDA $88.5M to $92.5M.

Previously: Construction Partners beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 9)