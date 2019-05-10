Acacia Mining hits back at Barrick in Tanzania tax evasion row

Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) hit back at parent company Barrick Gold (GOLD -2.4% ) allegation that Acacia was an obstacle to solving a tax row in Tanzania.

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow said that Acacia was not cooperating, and prompted Acacia to demand clarification from Barrick.

However, Acacia’s interim CEO Peter Geleta said that the company was “totally committed to achieving a negotiated solution”, he also said that Barrick intervened in the dispute without invitation.

