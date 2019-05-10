T. Rowe Price April AUM rises 3.0% M/M

T. Rowe Price (TROW -0.1% ) preliminary assets under management of $1.11T at April 30, 2019 rises 3.0% from the end of March.

U.S. mutual funds AUM of $646B increased 2.4% from $631B at March 31, 2019, with equity and blended assets AUM up 3.0% M/M to $522B and fixed income, including money market, AUM unchanged at $124B.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.4B in April 2019.

