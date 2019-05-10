Retransmission fees carry Tribune Media to Q1 beat

Tribune Media (TRCO +0.2% ) -- headed for a buyout by Nexstar (NASDAQ:NXST) -- topped expectations in its Q1 earnings thanks to strength in retransmission fees, which made up for flat advertising.

Revenues grew 2.6% overall, and operating profit fell to $54.7M from $187.3M, mainly due to the absence of the prior year's $133M pretax gain on spectrum sales.

EBITDA fell 6%, to $112.5M. And net income dropped to $113.2M from $141.2M.

Core ad revenues (excluding political and digital) ticked up 1% to $247.7M.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $269.9M (down 0.2%); Retransmission revenues, $132.9M (up 12.5%); Carriage fees, $41.1M (down 1.3%); Other, $9.5M (down 8.8%).

