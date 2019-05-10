Stocks bounce from morning lows

Stocks trim their losses, as utilities ( +0.2% ) and materials ( +0.2% ) sectors join real estate ( +0.5% ) in positive territory.

Nasdaq falls 0.9% after falling as much as 1.9%; S&P 500, down 0.6%, had sank as much as 1.6%; and the Dow, down 0.6% , compares with its earlier low of -1.4%.

Health care ( -1.2% ) and information technology ( -1.2% ) are the market's biggest laggards.

The 10-year Treasury yield levels out to 2.445%, after touching 2.429% earlier.

Crude oil revives, rising 0.4% to $61.96 per barrel.

