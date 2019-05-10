Stocks bounce from morning lows

Stocks trim their losses, as utilities (+0.2%) and materials (+0.2%) sectors join real estate (+0.5%) in positive territory.
Nasdaq falls 0.9% after falling as much as 1.9%; S&P 500, down 0.6%, had sank as much as 1.6%; and the Dow, down 0.6%, compares with its earlier low of -1.4%.
Health care (-1.2%) and information technology (-1.2%) are the market's biggest laggards.
The 10-year Treasury yield levels out to 2.445%, after touching 2.429% earlier.
Crude oil revives, rising 0.4% to $61.96 per barrel.
