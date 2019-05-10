Tariffs weight on Alarm.com results - Stifel

Stifel says the threat of tariffs kept Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from raising its profit outlook for the year because about a third of ALRM's hardware products are imported from China.

Analyst Brad Reback says Alarm's costs could increase if the company doesn't pass the extra expenses on to customers.

Stifel remains on the ALRM sidelines but raises the PT from $45 to $53, which stays the Street-low target.

ALRM shares are down 9% Y/Y to $63.42.

Previously: Alarm.com beats Q1, guides upside revenue (May 10)