Telus returns 13 to board, approves management proposals

The annual meeting at Telus (TU +0.2% ) went generally by the books, according to preliminary voting results, with all of 13 nominees elected to the board.

Nearly all directors earned at least 98.66% approval. One, Kathy Kinloch, had 17.89% of votes withheld to earn just 82.11% approval.

Meanwhile, five business items passed, all with at least 89.38% approval: Appointing auditors; an advisory vote on compensation; ratifying a new shareholder rights plan; approving a restricted share unit plan; and approving a performance share unit plan.