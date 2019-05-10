MDA wins Canada deal for search and rescue repeaters

MDA (MAXR -4.9% ) has won a contract with Canada's government to deliver search and rescue repeaters for satellites.

The contract has an initial value of C$39M, though options would increase that in excess of C$55M.

MDA will initially develop and make 10 flight-ready Search and Rescue/Global Positioning System repeaters to launch on GPS III satellites. The deal has options for an additional 12 flight model repeaters.

Once operational, the equipment is expected to increase speed and location accuracy for locating emergency beacons.

