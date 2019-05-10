Traders price in a Fed rate cut

Fed fund futures show traders are pricing in a rate cut in the first few months of 2020, several months earlier than they were signaling a week ago, before President Trump tweeted about boosting tariffs.

And Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, today said that the central bank may have to change its current patient stance if the higher tariffs trigger a major cutback in consumer spending.

"If this becomes prolonged and the extra cost gets fully passed on to consumers such that they pull back in a number of different ways, then that may man we have a different calculus that we have to do to decide what appropriate policy looks like," he told reporters Friday.

Krishna Guha, head of central bank strategy at Evercore ISI, doesn't see a rate reduction anytime soon. "We do not see the Fed as inclined to take out immediate insurance against market/growth weakness associated with trade escalation," he wrote in a May 9 note.