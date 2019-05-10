Ampco-Pittsburgh +10% post Q1 results

Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP +10.4% ) reported Q1 sales from continuing operations of $107.5M (+1% Y/Y), led by higher sales of air handling units and centrifugal pumps.

Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment sales from continuing operations were flat; and Operating results from continuing operations declined principally due to the Impairment Charge.

Air and Liquid Processing segment sales increased ~5% Y/Y; and Operating results were flat.

Reported operating loss of $11.96M, compared to $1.78M a year ago.

Adj. operating income was $1.25M; and margin improved by 66 bps to 1.2%.

Company also announced plan to sell its Avonmore, PA cast roll manufacturing facility to an affiliate of WHEMCO, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019. The annualized impact on operating results is currently expected to improve income from continuing operations by ~$9M to $10M.

Recorded impairment charges of $10.1M, in connection with the anticipated divestiture.

Previously: Ampco-Pittsburgh reports Q1 results (May 10)