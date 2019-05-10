Financials  | Tech | Consumer  | Energy 

Barron's names 7 dividend picks

|About: Air Products and Chemical... (APD)|By:, SA News Editor

Barron's Lawrence Strauss says the case for dividend stocks has "rarely" been stronger with the Fed signaling it will not raise rates. After accounting for some of the rocky trading amid a trade standoff, Strauss comes up with a list of seven companies that should be able to grow their dividends in good times or bad.

The list is headed by Sempra Energy (SRE +1.1%) with its +3% yield, while JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3%), NextEra Energy (NEE +0.8%) and Air Products & Chemicals (APD +1.2%) are also part of the "magnificent" seven with yields ranging from 2.3% to 2.8%. Honeywell International (HON -0.2%) is on the list with a 1.9% yield, as is both McCormick (MKC +0.4%) and Microsoft (MSFT +0.6%) with 1.5% yields.

