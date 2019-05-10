Scripps -8.8% as Q1 loss worse than expected

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is 8.8% lower after its Q1 earnings missed Street expectations despite higher retrans revenue than expected.

Revenues grew 15% ($38M) with the help of acquisitions of Triton (which contributed $10.5M) and Raycom stations ($5.6M).

Operating expenses grew with the acquisitions, but the company swung to operating income of $140,000 vs. a year-ago loss of $628,000.

And accounting for interest and pension plan expense, it logged a net loss of $6.8M (narrower than last year's $12.1M loss).

Cash and equivalents were $14.4M as of March 31, vs. total debt of $696M.

It's guiding to local media revenue (pro forma) of $245M-$250M (down low single digits), and national media revenue in the low to mid-$90M range.

