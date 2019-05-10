Bed Bath & Beyond responds to lawsuit

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -1.7% ) responds to the lawsuit filed earlier today by an activist group led by Legion Partners.

The company says it has attempted to settle with the activist group on several occasions and remain "ready and willing" to reach a resolution.

Bed Bath & Beyond also maintains that the activist group has refused to cooperate and been unwilling to make their nominees for the board available to be interviewed.

Previously: Investor group takes legal action against Bed Bath & Beyond (May 10)