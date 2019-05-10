CPI Aerostructures +4% post Q1 earnings beats

CPI Aerostructures (CVU +4.2% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 40.6% Y/Y to $25.58M, driven by the increase in production rate of Next Generation Jammer Pod program for Raytheon and revenue from WMI subsidiary.

Q1 Gross margin decline by 109 bps to 21.2%; and operating margin declined by 80 bps to 10.2%.

SG&A expenses were $2.81M (+36.9% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 10.9% down by 30 bps.

Book-to-bill ratio of 2.0; and consolidated shipping backlog of $134M (+14% Y/Y).

Total backlog was at $452.9M,as of March 31, 2019 with multi-year defense contracts comprising 84%.

Cash flow from operations was negative $2.3M compared to negative $2.6M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue $98M to $102M; pre-tax income $11M to $11.3M; Cash flow from operations in excess of $35M; and effective tax rate of 20%-22%.

